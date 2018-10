The Ulster Senior League host the FAI Inter-League Michael Ward Tournament this weekend with the action starting this evening.

Ulster play Munster at Diamond Park in Ballyare while the holders Leinster face Connacht at the Dry Arch Park in Letterkenny.

Ulster will play Connacht on Saturday at Maginn Park and then Leinster on Sunday at Bonagee.

Ulster’s last success was in 2014 and Manager Anthony Gorman knows it’s important to win the first game…

Both games tonight kick off at 7.45pm