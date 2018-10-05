Funding Boost: €1.1M for Regeneration of Rural Donegal Towns & Villages

A total of €1.1million has been allocated to Donegal for Regeneration under the Rural Towns and Villages Scheme.

Eleven locations in the county are to benefit from funding of €100,000 each for community renewal.

Enhancements are to be carried out at Portsalon, Kerrykeel Tidy Towns is to develop a community centre and in Kilmacrennan, the money will go towards linking the playground, Astro pitch and sports field.

Other schemes being backed include enhancing the environment and streetscape in Glenties, Killybegs, Killygordon and Muff; enhancement of tourism in Donegal Town; a music and creative hub in Moville; a caravan park in Castlefinn; and refurbishment of the tourism office in Buncrana.

Donegal Minister Joe McHugh: