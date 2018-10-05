Derry beat Limerick away – Reaction

Derry City had a 1-0 win away against Limerick on Friday evening thanks to a Ronan Hale goal in the 24th minute.

That brings to an end to a 4 game losing streak in the league for Kenny Shiels’ charges and they remain seventh in the league, but are now just 1 point behind Bohemians, who sit in sixth. More importantly, Derry are just 2 points off a European spot.

Tonight’s game also marked Derry’s 400th clean sheet in the Premier Division.

After the match, Kevin McLaughlin spoke with Derry boss Kenny Shiels…