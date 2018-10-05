Business leaders call for speedy agreement on Brexit

Business leaders are calling on politicians on all sides to move quickly to reach an agreement on Brexit.

Chambers Ireland, The British Chambers of Commerce and Northern Ireland Chamber are meeting in Dublin today to discuss the issue.

With less than six months until Brexit, British, Northern Ireland and Republic of Ireland business groups are joining forces to call on both sides to redouble their efforts in the on-going Brexit negotiations, to ensure an agreement is reached.

A recent survey by the British Chambers of Commerce found companies in the North would be particularly exposed to the ramifications of ‘no deal’.

The business body along with Chambers Ireland and Northern Ireland Chamber all want to avoid a messy or disorderly Brexit, saying it would be hugely disruptive to trading firms and key transport links in all jurisdictions.

The business groups are warning the UK and the EU about the importance of urgently reaching a deal, and ensuring a transition period is agreed to allow both businesses and governments to prepare for change and any new terms of trade.