Big week for Rhys Irwin in Spain

Rhys Irwin missed out on a place in the Red Bull Rookies series for next year after a fine performance this week at Guadix in Spain.

Having been selected from an initial 5500 applicants, the young Kilmacrennan rider progressed to the final 32 on Thursday but just missed out on the last cut.

On Tuesday, he put in some very fast times to top the time sheets in his group and in the process make the final day.

Irwin was the only Irish rider involved in the live testing event and only the second Irish rider ever in the history of the event to make the last 32, the first was his older brother Caolan.