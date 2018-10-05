50th anniversary of Duke Street Civil Rights March

Commemoration events are taking place in Derry to mark the 50th anniversary of the Duke Street civil rights march, regarded by many as the start of “The Troubles”.

Pictures and photos of those attending being kicked and beaten were broadcast around the world.

Journalist and former Foyle MLA Eamon Mc Cann was one of the key figures in the Civil Rights Movement. On today’s Nine til Noon Show, he recalled how he and a number of others were arrested and detained before the march, but released half a hour before the march started.

He believes the police didn’t know what they were doing on the day, and had no plan to deal with it………