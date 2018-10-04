‘Unsavoury scenes’ in Council Chamber results in meeting suspended

The latest sitting of Donegal County Council had to be adjourned last evening over what’s been described as ‘unsavory scenes’ within the Council Chamber.

The majority of the comments were made during private committee session as Councillors discussed the case between Planree Ltd and Donegal County Council over wind energy provisions in the County Development Plan 2018-2024.

Media were not allowed to be in attendance while discussions were ongoing.

However, some of the drama subsequently spilled over when attempts were made to resume the full meeting.

A motion put forward by Cllr Michael Naughten on retaining the 9% VAT Rate for the hospitality sector resulted in a heated challenge from Cllr Barry O’Neill.

Speaking after the events, Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council Cllr Seamus O’Domhnaill says he was left with no other option but to suspend the proceedings: