Tyrone McCullagh goes on European glory hunt

Tyrone McCullagh seeks out a European title on Friday night in Belfast.

The Derry fighter takes on Josh Kennedy for the vacant WBO European Super Bantamweight belt at the “Danger at the Docks” event hosted by MTK Global at the Titantic Exhibition Centre.

McCullagh has had a solid showing since turning pro with a polished 11-0 record, six of those wins came by KO.

Kennedy, who is a year younger than McCullagh has a similar 11-0 record with 5 KO’s.

Sean McGlinchey is also back after a year and half out. He will make his third pro appearance on the bill.