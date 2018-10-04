Pressure on Minister to retain 9% VAT rate for hospitality sector

A motion put forward by Cllr Michael Naughten on retaining the 9% VAT Rate for the hospitality sector resulted in a challenge from Cllr Barry O’Neill at yesterday’s sitting of Donegal County Council.



The heated exchange meant that the motion wasn’t passed but there’s growing pressure on the Finance Minister to retain the 9% vat rate in the upcoming budget.

Donegal hoteliers have particularly warned against any increase to the VAT rate, saying that it would have a devastating impact to the county’s food industry.

Local hotel manager and Cllr Michael Naughten says it’s imperative the VAT rate is retained: