A Donegal County Councillor has hit out at those behind significant fly tipping in South Inishowen.

Vast amounts of rubbish have been strewn along the roadside in Bridgend overnight and the incident has been highlighted to the local authority.

Cllr Jack Murray says it’s a regrettable situation as the local community work hard in maintaining the area to a high standard.

He believes those responsible should face a hefty fine: