Minister urged to approve funding for Donegal Home Support

The Health Minister is being urged to urgently approve funding for the Home Support Service.

Figures from the HSE reveal that in Donegal, 177 people have been approved for Home Help Services but have not yet received assistance, 67 of those have been waiting more than three months.

Donegal Deputy Charlie McConalogue blames budget constraints for the serious delays in assessing the Home Support Service.

Latest figures have revealed that 177 people have been approved for Home Help Services but have not yet, to date, received assistance, 67 of those have been waiting more than three months.

Deputy McConalogue says; demand for the service has increased in recent years but investment from Government has not kept pace and as a result, long waiting times have become the norm.

This is totally unacceptable and Minister Simon Harris must ensure funding is made available to address the backlogs, according to Deputy McConalogue.