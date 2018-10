Letterkenny University Hospital was the second most overcrowded hospital in Ireland for the second day in a row today with 39 people awaiting in-patient beds morning, three of them on Emergency Department trolleys.

That’s just four down on yesterday’s figure of 43.

Nationally, the INMO says there were 370 people awaiting admission at hospitals across the country, with the largest number, 55, at University Hospital, Limerick.