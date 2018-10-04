Improvement works to be carried out at Donegal schools

The Department of Education has committed to carrying out improvement works at two schools in Donegal.

The Department has given the go ahead for extra spend for works at Scoil Adhamhnáin, Luínnigh, Derrybeg.

The funding, subject to approval, will go towards extending the GP Room, removing dampness and providing additional space. Its hoped necessary roof repairs will also be carried out as part of the works.

Meanwhile, grant aid has been allocated for emergency works to be carried out Dooish National School, Ballybofey.

Donegal Deputy Pat the Cope Gallagher is hopeful works will get underway in the near future: