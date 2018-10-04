Impressive Entry for Donegal Harvest Rally

The entry list for this months Donegal Harvest Stages Rally has been released and once again an event hosted by the Donegal Motor Club is bulging with the best in the sport.

As expected Declan Boyle is listed as all he needs is a top eight finish to wrap up the National title.

Donagh Kelly and Conor Foley are the top seeds in their Ford Focus WRC while the leading two wheel drive seed is Scotland’s David Bogie.

With other rallies struggling to fill their entry, the Harvest Rally has a full 159 crews plus 40 on the reserve.

The 2018 Harvest Rally takes place on Saturday 13th October and is based out of Jackson’s Hotel Ballybofey.