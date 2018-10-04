Government needs to stand firm in relation to North – Carthy

A Midlands North West MEP says the Government needs to stand firm in relation to the North, in Brexit talks.

The Taoiseach is visiting Brussels today for discussions with the President of the European Council, Donald Tusk and the EU’s Chief Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier.

Today’s meeting comes after the Conservative Party conference in Britain, where the UK Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt compared the EU to the Soviet Union.

Sinn Fein MEP, Matt Carthy says the North must be protected in any Brexit discussions: