The GAA Programme in association with Michael Murphy Sports and Leisure, is broadcast every Wednesday from 8.30pm – 9pm.

On this week’s programme, Fergus McGee, the Donegal Oifig Cultúr agus Teaga joins Tom Comack to outline details of the 2018/2019 schedules for Scor Na nOg agus Scor Sinsir which clebrates it’s 5oth anniversary in 2019.

Also, Kevin Mills, the chairman of the Donegal Health and Wellbeing Commitee discusses details on the forthcoming Youth Conference being run by Donegal GAA…