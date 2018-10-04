Donegal Live Register numbers down 14% on September 2017

There were 10,634 people signing on the Live Register in Donegal at the end of September, just under 8% down on the figure at the end of August and 14% down on the same period last year.

There was a 12 month fall in all Social Welfare offices in the county.

There were 703 people on the Live Register in Dunfanaghy at the end of last month, 18% down on September 2017.

There were 1,022 people signing on in Dungloe, down 17%, while the Inishowen office in Buncrana recorded a similar drop with 1,897 people on the register there.

Two areas recorded 12 month drops of 14% ; Donegal Town with 645 on the register, and Ballybofey with 1,534.

There were 3,301 people signing on in Letterkenny, down 13%, while an 11% drop was recorded in Ballyshannon, with 921 people on the register there.

The smallest drop was recorded in Killybegs, with 611 people signing on at the end of last month, a fall of 7%.