The Taoiseach is due to meet with the EU’s Chief Brexit negotiator in Brussels today.

Leo Varadkar will hold talks with Michel Barnier, as well as the European Council President Donald Tusk.

They’re expected to discuss how negotiations are going, and the prospects for a deal to be agreed before a crucial summit of European leaders later this month.

Meanwhile, The Irish Times reports Britain will reveal new proposals on the backstop measure soon to avoid a hard border after Brexit.