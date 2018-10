A West Tyrone MLA has hit out a those responsible for what he terms is a reckless act of vandalism.

On Monday night last, a waste bin was set alight and placed against the fence of a 3D MUGA pitch in the Glebe area , just outside Strabane, resulting in significant damage being caused to the facility.

Daniel McCrossan is appealing to anyone who may have any information relating to the incident to come forward: