Donegal Jockey Martin Harley was back in the winners enclosure on Wednesday as he rode 7/1 shot Equimou to victory in the 5.25 Quantuma ´Season Finale´ Handicap at Salisbury.

It was a comfortable ride for Harley who pushed clear in the final furlong for to take an impressive win for trainer Robert Eddery.

He also had a third place finish in an earlier race on Aweedram(12/1).