Plans for new community centre in Raphoe gets funding boost



A community centre in Raphoe is to be redeveloped with €177,127 funding under the Leader programme.

In a statement this afternoon, Donegal Minister Joe McHugh said the money will drive the project to replace the existing unit with a new building.

Mr McHugh, Government Chief Whip and Minister for the Irish language, Gaeltacht and the Islands, said: “The current facilities need to be improved. The goal now is to provide a building that will keep the services at the Volt House running, increase membership and retain users”.

“It is a vital piece of the social and economic fabric of Raphoe and I know how highly valued it is as a meeting point.”

The Leader programme is funded through Minister Michael Ring’s Department of Rural and Community Development.