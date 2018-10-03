Over 40 people awaiting admission to LUH

Letterkenny University Hospital has been ranked as the second most overcrowded hospital in Ireland today with 43 people awaiting admission there this morning.

According to the latest trolley watch report from the INMO, six people were on trolleys in its Emergency Department while a further 37 were waiting on wards.

The number has more than doubled on yesterday’s figure of 20.

The hospital is surpassed only by Limerick University Hospital with 44 people waiting there.

Nationally there were 377 people waiting at hospitals across the country today.