Minister still to confirm meeting over Buncrana three school campus debacle

Serious questions are being asked of the Education Minister over the Buncrana Three School Campus debacle.

It emerged yesterday that a preferred site which had been subject to negotiations for over a decade has been sold to a third party developer.

While Donegal Oireachtas members have requested to meet with Minister Bruton this week on the matter, the Minister has yet to confirm that such a meeting will take place.

Speaking in the Seanad this afternoon, Donegal Senator Padraig MacLochlainn says the community of Buncrana deserve clarity on the issue and reassurance from Government that it will find a resolution: