May says frictionless Brexit is necessary for people in Donegal

The last few days have been the most difficult in the Brexit process, according to Fine Gael’s European Spokesperson Neale Richmond.

It comes after British Prime Minister Theresa May gave a fiery speech to her Tory party at the end of their annual conference.

Mrs May said she was not afraid of leaving the EU without a deal on Brexit, and she won’t accept any separation of Northern Ireland from the rest of the UK.

In her speech the Prime Minister said for those living along the border in Donegal a frictionless Brexit is necessary: