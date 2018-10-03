LUH funding will be a FF condition of budget support – Cope

Fianna Fail says funding to reopen the Short Stay Ward at Letterkenny University Hospital will be one of its conditions for supporting Budget 2019.

A funding application of €1.8 million was submitted by hospital management last year which would reopen the ward, increasing bed capacity by 19.

Lease Cheann Comhairle and Donegal Deputy Pat the Cope Gallagher says this is the best possible opportunity to solving the ongoing overcrowding crisis at the hospital and he is confident the Taoiseach will include the funding in the upcoming budget………….