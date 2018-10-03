IBEC publishes Economic Indicators Report for Donegal

The business and employment organisation IBEC has published it’s Economic Indicators Report, which identifies the strengths and weaknesses of each county in the state.

In the case of Donegal, IBEC says issues of conectivity, peripherality and broadband provision need to be addressed.

IBEC says this study helps to identify the regions weaknesses, but also highlight it’s strengths.

The report shows Donegal has the second lowest Labour Force participation rate in the state at just under 60%, compared to a national average of just over 65%.

In terms of broadband provision, the county is ranked mid table nationally, with access to broadband in 58% of premises, compared to 70% nationally.

Just over 33% of Donegal is dependent on the National Broadband Plan.

People in Donegal have the longest travel time to a state airport in the country, but are among the shortest commute times to work in the state.

In terms of income from overseas tourism, Donegal is ranked 15th of 31 local authorities, bringing in just over €5 million per 10,000 population. That compares to almost €23 million per 10,000 in Galway.

In terms of hotel beds, the county has 7,484, the fifth highest bed capacity in the country.

Aidan Sweeney of IBEC is the author of the report.

He says the document brings together all the data needed to show what must be done to create the conditions under which growth will happen…………….