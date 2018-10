The Education Minister has told the Dail that he is aware of the latest issue surrounding the Three School Campus in Buncrana.

It emerged yesterday that the preferred site for the project had been sold to a third party developer, raising concern among the community in Buncrana.

However, responding to a question put forward by Donegal Deputy Charlie McConalogue today, Minister Richard Bruton said, while his is unable to clarify the position, he says he is working on a solution: