Donegal companies to spearhead ‘Tech on the Wild Atlantic Way’ event

Two Donegal-based tech firms are set to spearhead a major recruitment event, ‘Tech on the Wild Atlantic Way’ next week.

The tech and biotech event will be held at The Model in Sligo on October 12th, with Pramerica and Abbott among a number of North West based companies due to exhibit.

The overall aim is to connect employers with world-class tech candidates who are interested in working and living in the North West, West and Midlands.

John Nugent Regional Manager for IDA Ireland in the Border Regions, says the event is an innovative way to meet the skills demand in the region: