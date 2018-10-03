Curtis helps Portsmouth maintain unbeaten run

Ronan Curtis was on the mark again for Portsmouth on Tuesday night.

The former Derry City player scored the only goal of the game in the 1-0 win away to Coventry City.

Curtis netted the winner just before the half time whistle to help his side stay top of the English League 1 standings and stay unbeaten in eleven games.

The goal was a sixth of the season for Curtis.

Ronan told the club website, “We know how good Coventry are, but we dug in, battled hard and got the goal at the right time.”

“There’s a lot of talent in our team and the ball just fell to me. I took a touch past the defender and whipped it into the bottom corner.

“When I did my first interview, I said I was here to score and set-up goals and that’s exactly what I’ve done.

“Hopefully I can stay fit and keep my confidence high to continue helping the team win more matches.

“I didn’t think I’d play as much as I did this early on, but the manager and his staff have shown a lot of faith in me and I’m enjoying it.”