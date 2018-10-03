Consultation to start on more potential NW Greenways

A Greenway Development Officer has been appointed to undertake feasibility studies into the establishment of additional cross-border Greenway routes with a key focus on connectivity from Strabane to Donegal and Derry.

A number of Greenway projects linking Donegal and Derry have already gone out for public consultation.

However, the potential for a new Greenway along the banks of the River Mourne and Finn from Strabane – Ballybofey/ Stranorlar via Sion Mills and Clady will now be assessed.

Derry and Strabane Councillor Maolíosa McHugh is a member of the North West Regional Cross-Border Group……………