Coleraine score late to defeat champions Slaughtneil

Slaughtneil were dethroned as Derry Senior Football champions on Wednesday night as Eoghan Rua scored late in additional time of their quarter final replay at Owenbeg to pulled of the shock of the championship in the Oak Leaf county.

Coleraine’s 1-11 to 0-13 win handed the Robert Emmetts side their first defeat in the Derry Championship in five years.

The holders were going for a fifth title in a row and looked good to make the semi finals once again as they lead by four points at half time and were 0-13 0-8 up in the second half.

Colm McGoldrick hit the back of the net for Coleraine with 43 minutes on the clock and also hit the equalising point to make it 1-10 to 0-13.

Four minutes into added time Liam McGoldrick kicked the winning point to send Coleraine to the semi finals, where they play Ballinascreen on Sunday.