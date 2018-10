Donegal County Council is being urged to initiate a public consultation on a one way system for traffic and pedestrian flow in Killybegs.

As part of the proposals, it’s also hoped that a possible alternative site be identified for Council staff in order to proceed with additional parking in the bridge street council yard.

Local Cllr Niamh Kennedy says there are various issues that need to be teased out and it’s important that a productive discussion gets underway as soon as possible: