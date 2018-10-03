Ballybofey and Stranolar lose in dramatic All Ireland Foursomes Final



Ballybofey and Stranolar Golf Club suffered defeat in today’s All Ireland Mixed Foursomes Final in Dublin.

The Twin Towns club lost out to Galway’s Portumna 3 -2 in the decider played at Milltown Golf Club.

Edward Bradley and Margaret McConnell won their match 3&2 while Sean Carlin and Josephine Stewart won 3&1 to level the tie at 2-2.

Portumna would land the title in dramatic fashion when Damien Burke holed the winning putt at the 20th – the second extra hole.

John McMenamin had earlier holed a slick six-footer to keep the match alive at the 18th but it would be Portumna’s day.

Ballybofey & Stranorlar had beaten Craddockstown 3.5 to 1.5 on Tuesday to make the final.