21 house estate in Stranorlar ready to let after turnkey acquisition

Donegal County Council has begun the process of selecting tenants for the Gleann Na Greine Housing scheme at Mullindrait Stranorlar. The 21 house estate was built by a private developer, and then bought by the council as a turnkey development.

Stranorlar Municipal District Cathaoirleach Cllr Patrick McGowan says the estate will be handed over to the council’s housing section over the next few weeks, and he believes tenants could be moving in within the month.

He says this is a significant development…………..