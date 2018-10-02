USL Squad confirmed for Inter League Tournament

Ulster Senior League manager Anthony Gorman has confirmed a 20-man squad for this weekend’s FAI Intermediate Inter-League Tournament, which is being hosted by the USL.

Gorman is in his second year as manager of the USL select and has players from five of the USL’s seven clubs in his squad for the weekend.

The squad includes Cockhill Celtic duo Peter Doherty and Jimmy Bradley, who lined out recently for the Republic of Ireland Regions Cup team in Romania.

USL champions Cockhill have seven players in the squad, while last season’s runners-up Letterkenny Rovers boast the biggest number with eight players.

There are three Bonagee United players with one apiece from Swilly Rovers and Fanad United.

“We have a lot of experience in the squad and a lot of senior experience,” Gorman said.

“There is a pride in the players to perform. It’s an honour for the players to be selected for this squad. They have proved themselves to be the best players in the county.”

The Ulster Senior League begin the weekend when they face the Munster Senior League in Ballyare on Friday evening before taking on Connacht FA at Maginn Park on Saturday. Their tournament concludes with a clash against Michael Ward holders Leinster Senior League at Dry Arch Park on Sunday.

Gorman said: “The expectation is on the home team to perform. Home advantage should always be taken. It’s a tournament we’re all looking forward to and we can’t wait to get started.”

Gorman has appealed to local football followers to come out and get behind his men.

He said: “It’s important that the public get behind it. It’s a major tournament and it’s not just about five Ulster Senior League teams. This is about Donegal football, all football in the county, competing in a tournament. Our players are showcasing themselves against the best intermediate players in the country.”

Ulster Senior League squad:

Rory Kelly (Letterkenny Rovers), Gavin Cullen (Cockhill Celtic), Ryan McConnell (Letterkenny Rovers), Conor Tourish (Letterkenny Rovers), Peter Doherty (Cockhill Celtic), Jason Breslin (Cockhill Celtic), Tommy McMonagle (Bonagee United), Oisin Langan (Fanad United), Michael Funston (Bonagee United), Jimmy Bradley (Cockhill Celtic), Chris Flanagan (Letterkenny Rovers), Kevin McGrath (Letterkenny Rovers), Jonny Bonner (Letterkenny Rovers), Tony McNamee (Swilly Rovers), Matty Harkin (Letterkenny Rovers), Mark Moran (Cockhill Celtic), Jordan Armstrong (Bonagee United), Benny McLaughlin (Cockhill Celtic), Gerard McLaughlin (Cockhill Celtic), BJ Banda (Letterkenny Rovers)

FAI Intermediate Inter-League (Michael Ward) Tournament

Friday, October 5, 7.45pm

Leinster Senior League v Connacht FA at Dry Arch Park

Ulster Senior League v Munster Senior League at Diamond Park, Ballyare

Saturday, October 6, 2pm

Connacht FC v Ulster Senior League at Maginn Park

Munster Senior League v Leinster Senior League at Charlie O’Donnell Sports Grounds

Sunday, October 7, 11am

Leinster Senior League v Ulster Senior League at Dry Arch Park

Munster Senior League v Connacht FC at Leckview Park