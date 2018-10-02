Urgent clarity sought after reports three school campus site sold

Urgent clarity is being sought from the Education Minister following reports that a site identified for the three-school campus in Buncrana has been sold.

It’s understood that the site, located on the outskirts of the town has been sold to a third party.

Planning for the three school campus has been ongoing for over a decade with the Ballymacarry site long since deemed as the preferred location.

Donegal Senator Padraig MacLochlainn says he and other public representatives were led to believe that negotiations were at a positive stage: