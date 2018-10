It’s been confirmed that TUSLA plan to fill nine vacant social worker posts in Donegal by the final quarter of 2018.

It follows concern in recent week over what’s been described as a worrying lack of TUSLA services in the county.

The child protection agency hadn’t appointed a social worker to the county to carry out child care reports for the last two years.

Cllr Paul Canning is urging anyone who has been affected by delays to start preparing their cases as soon as possible: