SIPTU workers at RAP call off strike to enter talks

SIPTU members in the Rapid Action Packaging plant in Gweedore, have suspended a 24-hour work stoppage which was due to commence this morning.

It follows a proposal from management to enter into a talks process aimed at finding a solution to the dispute.

The talks are due to take place over the two month period with industrial action suspended pending the outcome of discussions with the company.

SIPTU Regional Organiser, Declan Ferry says they’re hopeful for a positive outcome:

In a statement released this morning RA Pacáistí Teo said that it’s disappointing that industrial action by a small number of employees took place last Monday at the company’s plant in Gweedore.

The statement continues:

“Yesterday evening, Company management made a formal written proposal to SIPTU to participate in a process to examine and resolve issues and procedures which gave rise to industrial action which commenced last Monday, 24th September. This proposal is for a process and engagement, to be conducted by an independent Industrial Relations Consultant, who will be appointed by the Company to work with both parties to examine, discuss and resolve issues. It is envisaged that this process will require two months to complete and enable the Consultant to document the outcome for the parties to adopt.

“RA Pacáistí has taken this initiative to initiate a process designed to identify the means to reconcile the present position and plot a future course, balancing the interests of all parties employed in Gweedore. “We are pleased that SIPTU has accepted our invitation, has called off its threatened industrial action for today Tuesday 2nd October, and has suspended further industrial action for the period of two months to facilitate the talks process, as proposed.

“The selected Consultant will help the parties explore how we develop a set of defined parameters and procedures under which all parties can operate together productively in the future. The resulting agreement should ensure that we all avoid the uncertainty and hardship which would be created by any industrial action. We envisage that it will represent the best interests of all employees, as well as the long-term interests of the company, and our loyal customers who have supported the security and growth of employment in Gweedore.

“Now that both parties have decided to enter these two months of intensive talks it is not envisaged that we will engage in further media statements and comment, until the process has been completed.”