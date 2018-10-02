Good Friday Agreement “is not sacrosanct” – Foster

Sinn Fein says comments by the DUP leader that the Good Friday Agreement isn’t sacrosanct are “reckless”.

Arlene Foster has told the Telegraph newspaper that the peace treaty could be altered to accomodate a Brexit deal.

Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald says the Good Friday Agreement can’t be used as a “bargaining chip” in negotiations.

Arlene Foster says making sure the North isn’t treated any differently to the rest of the UK after Brexit is the DUP’s priority……………..

Meanwhile, the Tanaiste has also been reacting to Ms Foster’s comments.

He says while he has respect for the DUP leader, she is wrong on this occasion.

Simon Coveney says the Good Friday Agreement was voted for by an overwhelming majority in Northern Ireland and Ireland and it has helped to end violence and has provided for the most prolonged period of peace and stability in Northern Ireland’s history.

The Minister for Foreign Affairs says, the Good Friday Agreement must be protected through Brexit.