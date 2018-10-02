F.A.I. Intermediate cup 2nd Round Draw

The draw was made earlier today for the 2nd round of the FAI New Balance

Intermediate Challenge Cup,

Eamonn McConigley’s Letterkenny Rover’s have been drawn at home to play Gavin Cullen’s Ulster Senior League Champion’s Cockhill Celtic , while the the other tie see’s Bonagee united drawn at home against Swilly Rover’s under their new Manager’s Jason Gibson and Tony Mcnamee.

Ties are to be played on the week ending 21st Oct. 2018

FAI New Balance

Intermediate Challenge Cup

Ulster Senior League

Round 2

Home Team Away Team

Bonagee United v Swilly Rovers

Letterkenny Rovers v Cockhill Celtic