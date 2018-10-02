Calls for emergency ETB meeting to discuss Buncrana schools blow

There needs to be an emergency meeting of the Donegal Education and Training Board to discuss this morning’s revelation in the Inishowen Independent that the preferred site for the Buncrana Three Schools Campus has been sold to a third party.

This has led to fears that the three schools may be delayed even more.

Cllr Rena Donaghey is Chair of the Donegal ETB – She has hit out at the inaction of the Department of Education, saying at one point, there was a period of a year during which no updates were given, and five letters were not responded to.

Her fear now is the very idea of the Three School Campus may be under threat………..

Fine Gael Cllr Mickey Doherty however says this may be good for the schools and for the town.

Cllr Doherty says he’s been told by the new owners that they are willing to negotiate for the campus to have the 15 acres it needs, freeing the other seven acres for the new owners to pursue their own interests. This, he says, will preserve up to 40 jobs and benefit the economy.

However, Cllr Doherty says this is a major wake up call for the Department of Education, which must now act with urgency………