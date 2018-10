Gardai have confirmed that the body of Rhonda O’Loughlin, who was missing from Bridgetown, Laghey, has been found deceased.

Rhonda had last been seen alive close to her home on Sunday September the 23rd.

A major search was launched including locals, the army and the Air Corp Rescue Helicopter.

Rhonda’s remains were found in Ballybulgan, close to her home, shortly after 4pm on Tuesday.

Gardaí have thanked the public for their assistance during the appeal.