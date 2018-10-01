Tyrone SFC Wrap-Up

Tyrone champions Omagh were sent crashing out by neighbours Killyclogher, who were inspired by 18-year-old schoolboy Matthew Murnaghan in the SFC quarter-final.

Flying wing back Murnaghan hit four points from play, while his brother Luke came off the bench to palm home the game’s only goal as they scored a 1-12 to 0-9 win at Loughmacrory.

Last year’s beaten finalists, Errigal Ciaran, also failed to reach the last four, beaten by 0-15 to 2-7 by Coalisland.

Francis Mooney reports…

Edendork booked their place in the last four with a 0-15 to 1-10 win over Galbally.

Darren McCurry, Paul Donaghy and Niall Morgan shot a combined total of 12 points to see their side over the line, but they had a nervous finish as a Daniel Kerr goal the gap to a point in the dying moments, and goalkeeper Mark McReynolds rescued his side with a brilliant save.

Killyclogher will face Ardboe in the semi-finals, while Coalisland take on neighbours Edendork.