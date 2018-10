The army has today joined the search for missing woman, Rhonda O’Loughlin, a native of Northern Ireland now living in Bridgetown, Laghey.

Searches are continuing after the 33 year old was last seen just over a week ago in the vicinity of Bridgetown.

The search is being led by Superintendent Colm Nevin, who has issued this appeal for information………

And the number of Ballyshannon Garda Station on 071 9858530.