Second man linked to murder of Michael Barr to be sentenced

A man is due to be sentenced later this month for helping a criminal gang carry out a murder in a Dublin pub two years ago.

Martin Aylmer of Casino Park, Marino, Dublin 3 was linked to the murder of Strabane man Michael Barr through a phone used by one of two gunmen.

Another man is already serving a life sentence for his role.

On April 25th 2016, Michael Barr was shot dead while working in the Sunset House pub near Croke Park as part of the Hutch-Kinahan feud.

30 year old Eamon Cumberton of Mountjoy Street, Dublin 7 was convicted of his murder earlier this year.

Today, Martin Aylmer admitted playing a role in Mr. Barr’s murder. He bought some phones used in the operation and was also linked to a lock-up where the getaway car was parked.

His sentence hearing will take place in two weeks time.