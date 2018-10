The HSE has been challenged over its failure to honour a commitment made in 2015 that no patient would be waiting longer than 18 months for an outpatient appointment at Letterkenny University Hospital.

As latest figures from the National Treatment Purchase Fund revealed over 2000 people are still waiting at least a year and a half for an outpatient appointment at the hospital.

Member of the Regional Health Forum, Councillor Gerry Crawford says a complete overhaul of the current system is needed: