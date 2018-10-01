German ambassador in Letterkenny for Town Twinning ceremony

The German Ambassador to Ireland was in Donegal today for the signing of a formal twinning arrangement between Letterkenny and the German town of Rudolstadt.

The document was signed by Donegal County Council Cathaoirleach Seamus O’Domhnaill and Rudolstadt’s Mayor Jorg Reichl.

Speaking to Highland Radio News through an interpreter, Mr Reichl told Highland Radio News he believes both towns will benefit from the arrangement………….

Letterkenny man Karol Kerrane now lives in Rudolstadt, and it was he who first mooted the idea of a twinning, introducing Mayor Reichl to the then Mayor of the Letterkenny Municipal District, Cllr Jimmy Kavanagh.

He says the similarities between the two towns make this a very good fit………..

Pic – Cllr Seamus O’Domhnaill and Mayor Jorg Reichl with German Ambassador to Ireland Deilke Potzel.