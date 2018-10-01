Gardai issue winter warning over heightened risk of criminal activity

Gardai in Donegal are warning that while burglary statistics are down in the county, the imminent dark evenings bring a heightened risk of criminal activity.

Home and business owners are being urged to increase their level of security where appropriate and to remain on the alert coming into the winter months.

Gardai are also reminding residents if they haven’t signed up to their local text alert scheme to do so as soon as possible.

Donegal Crime Prevention Officer Sgt. Paul Wallace says it’s important to be proactive at this time of year: