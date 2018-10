Another meeting is taking place tonight over the school bus transport debacle in Inishowen.

30 pupils from Muff, Bridgend, Burnfoot and Tooban wishing to travel to Buncrana are reportedly affected.

28 of the children are entitled to school transport while the other two are on concessionary tickets.

The meeting is getting underway at 7pm this evening at the Halfway house in Tooban.

Cllr Jack Murray says it’s important to keep the pressure on and is encouraging everyone to attend: