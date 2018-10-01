Fanad rescue highlights the importance of lifejackets – Coastguard

The importance of lifejackets is being highlighted after two men were saved from the waters off Fanad Head on Friday.

The men, both local, were on board a fishing vessel which began taking on water, with the men eventually ending up in the sea.

Lough Swilly Lifeboat, Mulroy Coastguard and the Rescue 118 helicopter were tasked, but the men were taken on board another fishing vessel which was in the area and responded to emergency calls.

Denis Malone is a station officer at Malin Head Coastguard, he’s been speaking with Greg Hughes on the Nine til Noon Show…….